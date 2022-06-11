Women & Children's First: Arkansas organization raises money for domestic violence victims

A donation drive was held on Saturday in benefit of Women's & Children's First, an organization that provides resources to domestic violence victims and their kids.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A donation drive was held on Saturday in benefit of Women's & Children's First, an Arkansas organization that provides resources to domestic violence and sexual assault victims, along with their children.

Saturday's event was a joint effort by McCain Mall and BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse as the two worked together to provide the donation drive, which ran from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The donation drive sought different items such as:

laundry detergent pods

paper towels

toilet paper

cleaning supplies

oral hygiene products

liquid hand soap

household items

"We have asked for things that we go through the most, so that's detergent pods, liquid hand soap, toilet paper, paper towels, [and] even things like standard sized pillows, cleaning supplies-- just your basics to get through the day," said Megan McBroome, Community Outreach and Marketing Associate for Women's & Children's First.

As an organization, Women's & Children's First works to provide resources to victims and their children, helping them to work their way towards living a free and independent life away from domestic violence.

"Women's & Children's First, we are a domestic violence shelter, as well as a sexual abuse shelter. BJ's Brewhouse as well as McCain Mall reached out to us because they wanted to host a donation drive for us," McBroome said.

The organization provides services like crisis intervention, safe shelter, support services, and social and legal advocacy.

For those who were unable to come out on Saturday, McBroome said that there are still opportunities to donate.

"For the next 2 weeks, BJ's [Brewhouse] is actually going to have a [donation] box on both of their locations, so North Little Rock and Little Rock as well. If you would like to donate, then you are more than welcome to. You can also go to our website and you can do a donation there as well," she said.

If you would like to learn more about the Women's & Children's First organization or would like to donate to their cause, you can visit their website here.