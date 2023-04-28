Arkansas continues to rally one month after tornado

April 28 marks one month since an EF-3 tornado ripped through Central Arkansas. The damage is evident and easy to spot, but so is the cleanup.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friday marks one month since an EF-3 tornado ripped through Central Arkansas.

From Little Rock to Sherwood, North Little Rock to Jacksonville, the damage has been evident and easy to spot – but so has the cleanup.

"We're working," North Little Rock Mayor Terry Harwick said. "Everybody's pulling together. That's the best way to put it."

Emotions were high for Hartwick on the one-month anniversary of the tornado as he's spent decades of his life in North Little Rock.

The pride doesn't stop when things get tough and it means he and the rest of the city took action.

"15,000 people without property and without lights and we had turned over in about less than two weeks," Hartwick said. "Which is pretty amazing, considering you still see some wires that are down."

Damage is also apparent across the Arkansas River in Little Rock.

"In the month since the devastating EF3 tornado, I've seen a strong and resilient city rise to the challenge of recovery and rebuilding," Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said in a statement. "From our emergency personnel who mobilized within seconds, to the thousands of volunteers who have given their time, money and resources to help their friends and neighbors in need, Little Rock has been united in its overwhelming response to this disaster."

Volunteer organizations have also been out in full force. Nick Genty with the Red Cross has walked the devastation and is also working to help.

"It was a lot of shock early on," Genty said. "Reality is hitting these people. They need help."

Genty said even though the response has been large, they still need to continue supporting those affected.

"There are so many people out there," Genty said. "There are so many stories, and there's a lot of people that have questions, and they may have insurance questions or FEMA questions or Red Cross questions... We need to be there for them and help them get to those resources that are going to help them with their recovery."

Time will eventually heal the scars the tornado left behind. For Hartwick, getting back to normal is something he can't wait to see.