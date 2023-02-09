Arkansas paying tribute to Razorback greats with special markers on home field

The Razorbacks will pay tribute to Alex Collins and Ryan Mallett by painting their initials on the field for each home game this season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks will begin paying tribute to two of the program's all-time greats this Saturday, as the Hogs host their first home game of the season.

Starting this Saturday in Fayetteville, the initials of Alex Collins and Ryan Mallett will be painted on Frank Broyles Field throughout the 2023 season.

The university shared that the placement of the initials will correspond with the jersey numbers of the two Razorback legends. This means that Collins' initials will be at the 3-yard line and Mallett's will be at the 15-yard line.

These tributes will be seen by fans for the first time this season on Saturday at 3 p.m., as the Hogs take on Kent State, with the Razorbacks looking to kick off the season 2-0.

In addition to the initials of Mallett and Collins, the university shared that the family of Chris Smith will join the team as honorary captains when the Razorbacks play Auburn.

The Hogs held a moment of silence prior to their season opener at War Memorial for Alex Collins, Ryan Mallett, Chris Smith, and Dion Stutts.