Arkansas Realtors Association giving up to $2,000 to storm victims

The Arkansas Realtors Association is creating temporary command centers to help with house payments, rent and hotel rooms for those affected by the March tornadoes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friday marks four weeks since two EF-3 tornadoes tore through Arkansas, leaving hundreds homeless.

The Arkansas Realtors Association (ARA) is creating temporary command centers to assist with house and rent payments and hotel rooms.

Agents from all corners of the state set up four locations to help Arkansas storm victims with their applications.

"This is just another opportunity for us as a profession to give back to our communities when they're in need," Mike Ford with the National Realtors Association said.

Here are the locations of the temporary command centers, which are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until April 28:

ARA Office: 11224 Executive Center Drive, Little Rock, Ark. 72211

North Pulaski Board of REALTORS®: 3100 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood, Ark. 72120

First United Methodist Church: 308 W Main St., Jacksonville, Ark 72076

Cross County Chamber of Commerce: 1790 Falls Blvd. N #2, Wynne, Ark. 72396

To be considered, people will need to bring some form of ID, proof their home or apartment is destroyed and a lease document or utility bill to one of the four locations above.

If approved, the organization will hand out up to $2,000.

"Let's say their home was blown away and now they're living in an apartment or they're living in a hotel, we'll pay the hotel bill," Ford said.

The Arkansas Realtors Association is giving out $1 million to provide relief for tornado victims.

According to Ford, the money comes from the Realtor Relief Foundation, which is money set aside specifically for disaster aid.

The ARA noted that they'll still assist people who've lost all their documents.