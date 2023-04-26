Arkansas Rep. Theatre announces what's coming for 2024 season

Among the changes, The Rep will shift the 2024 season to May through August which it says will allow for more "civic engagement" efforts at the theatre.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock recently announced a variety of changes that will begin with the 2024 season.

Will Trice, who is currently the theatre's executive artistic director, will shift into an executive director position.

Ken-Matt Martin, a Little Rock native, has been named the new interim artistic director and will join the team this summer.

The new model shifts the season to three or four shows that will be produced from May to August in 2024.

The shift will allow the theatre to participate more in their "civic engagement" programs like education and local artist development.

While the 2024 season has not been announced just yet, the theatre's current season is on-going with productions of Little Shop of Horrors, and in June, the comedic play Clyde's.