Arkansas Representatives react to ousting of McCarthy as House speaker

Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack called the vote to remove McCarthy a "selfish action" that "upends all our work for the American people."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the first time in U.S. history, the House speaker was voted out of the job on Tuesday.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy was removed from the position after a 216-210 vote, throwing the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

All four Arkansas Republican congressmen went against the majority, voting not to remove him as speaker.

Congressman Steve Womack released a statement following McCarthy's removal, calling the vote to remove McCarthy a "selfish action" that "upends all our work for the American people."

"It is utterly irresponsible, counterproductive, and a distraction from our duty," Womack said. "This political ruckus coming from a handful of members is standing in the way of completing needed appropriations and continuing to advance conservative policies. It's hurtful for America, and I'm incredibly disappointed in today's result."

Rep. French Hill said he's "deeply disappointed by the decision" to remove McCarthy because he "delivered win after win, including some of the most conservative spending cuts and policies in history.

"I am proud of his accomplishments and am grateful to him for his service to this body and our nation," Hill said. "With 45 days left to complete our appropriations work, our conference will come together to focus on passing the remaining appropriations bills to lock in conservative policies and bring fiscal responsibility back to Washington. I am prepared to support our next speaker of the House and continue our work in bringing conservative values back to Washington.”

The vote to vacate the speaker position was brought forth by Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who has been a vocal critic of McCarthy.

The next step in the process is not clear and there is no clear successor in line to lead the slim Republican majority in the House.