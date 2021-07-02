Arkansas restaurants preparing for safe Super Bowl Sunday

As they gear up for Super Bowl Sunday, restaurants are figuring out safe ways to serve their customers during the pandemic.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — This will be the first year Kraig Stewart's Black-owned pizza restaurant, Certified Pies, will be catering to Super Bowl Sunday. The Certified Pies team was swift Saturday to take current and pre-orders for Sunday.

"For the super bowl? Shoot, we got over I think 40 pre-orders. A lot of wings. A lot of pizzas," said Stewart.

It's something a lot of local restaurants are doing to prepare for the big game Sunday. By offering pre-orders and catering options for stay at home get togethers.

Wing Shack 2 is another local restaurant that's been in business for three years. They're also doing pre-orders.

"That's just to guarantee that they get their food at a certain time and then if you can come the day of, we can get you done. But we normally get their phone numbers and call them when they're done cause we're normally extremely busy," said Engelique Kendle with the establishment.

Kendle says they'll get about 100 or so orders for Super Bowl Sunday and go through 10 to 15 batches of chicken.

Other places like Dugan's Pub are making sure they have reservations in place with socially distant spacing for those who want to get out of the house this year.