List of Arkansas roads closed due to flooding

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the following road closures have occurred due to flooding in the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As flooding impacts most of the southern part of Arkansas, many cities are dealing with flooded roads and traffic problems.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the following roads are closed due to flooding:

Arkansas County

7.5 miles of Highway 146 near Stuttgart

Highway 276 in Stuttgart

Cleveland County

Nearly 3.5 miles of Highway 114 near Calmer

Desha County

One mile of Highway 1 near Kelso

Nearly 12 miles of Highway 138

Two sections of Highway 65 near Yukon and Pickens

Drew County

Around 2.5 miles of Highway 138

Around 2 miles of Highway 293

Grant County

Nearly 2.5 miles of Highway 46 near Redfield

Highway 291 south of Prattsville

Jackson County

Highway 37 near Grubbs

Lee County

Highway 79 in Marianna

Lincoln County

Highway 83 outside of Dumas

Dumas police said all streets in the town are impacted by flooding