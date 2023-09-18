Arkansas Scholarship Lottery coming off record year

We're taking a look into how the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is coming off of a record year, and how wide its impact is felt.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is coming off a record fiscal year in 2023 by raising $114 million for Arkansas students.

"Our mission is to maximize proceeds responsibly. And so we do that by giving part of our proceeds to those scholarships for students in Arkansas," Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Marketing and Advertising Director, Ashley McNatt said.

She said that to date, the organization raised more than $1.3 billion dollars for students.

"Total since inception, what that equates to is about 720,000 scholarships that have gone out to students throughout the state that are two- or four-year universities," McNatt said.

The students aren't the only ones that have been benefitting. McNatt said Arkansans are winning some high jackpots this year.

"We already had a record proceeds year— 114 million. It was also the second-highest year for sales," she explained.

That ended the 2023 fiscal year with about $607 million dollars in sales.

So far this year, the lottery has been ahead of budget.

"By 16.35 million as of right now. And a lot of that can be attributed to the high jackpots we've had," she said.

"Our new in-state game lotto, actually had its second jackpot winner last week, that player won $999,000 So we're really excited," she said.

A big ticket like that also helps the business that sold it.

"That retailer is going to get just under $10,000," she added.

Retailers receive a 1% commission from the sales of winning lottery products.

Rodney Spencer, the store manager at the new Circle K gas station on Chester Street in downtown Little Rock hopes to sell a winning ticket.

"We definitely look forward to that day, and it's coming real soon," Spencer said.

"Even the smaller amounts like it does help them a lot every little bit," McNatt said.

Monday night's Powerball drawing will be for $638 million.