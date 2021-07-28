Arkansas school districts adapt to ever-changing COVID-19 guidance as school year approaches

"It's very difficult to assure parents that their students are going to be safe, just because we are not medical professionals, we're educators."

BAUXITE, Ark. — Bauxite's school year starts in only two weeks and most of the year is already laid out and ready.

One of the most important things left – COVID-19 guidance – isn't though, and it may not be before school starts.

"Every day it's changing," Matt Donaghy, Superintendent of Bauxite Public Schools, said. "It's very difficult to assure parents that their students are going to be safe, just because we are not medical professionals. We're educators."

As guidance continues to change, it's leaving Donaghy feeling a sense of frustration as school approaches.

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) were just announced Tuesday.

"Because the rest of the guidance is needed, people need to look at it and see it and make sure their plans are in accordance to that," Dr. Joel Tumlison, physician in Outbreak Response at the Arkansas Department of Health, said.

The new guidance includes the recommendation of masks for vaccinated individuals.

The turnaround from previous guidance was also noticed by Dr. Tumlison.

"Couple weeks ago, we were just getting it finalized and approved. Then the CDC came out with their school guidance that had changes, especially around masking," he said.

That guidance is recommended in areas of high COVID-19 transmission.

According to the CDC, Arkansas has only one county that is not currently deemed as high transmission.

"It's really just gonna be, at this point today, a personal option," Donaghy said. "Whatever they feel comfortable doing, we'll support."

While the guidance from the medical professionals keeps changing – as it's based on the latest data – there is still one thing that has not and will not change for Bauxite.

Making sure students and faculty stay safe.