Arkansas schools closing as winter weather moves through state

ARKANSAS, USA — As winter weather prepares to move into Arkansas, some schools around the Natural State are beginning to close and call off in-person classes.

Here's a list of schools that have been impacted by the incoming inclement weather:

Arkansas Tech University (virtual classes)

Batesville School District (early dismissal on Monday)

Dardanelle School District (closed Tuesday)

Dover School District (closed at 1 p.m. on Monday)

EStem Charter Schools (AMI day on Tuesday)

Jacksonville North Pulaski School District ( AMI day on Tuesday)

Little Rock School District (AMI day on Tuesday)

Pulaski County Special School District (AMI day on Tuesday)

South Conway County School District (early dismissal Monday)

Vilonia School District (AMI day on Tuesday)

White Hall School District (closed on Tuesday)

Alma School District (AMI day)

Fort Smith School District (virtual classes)

Huntsville School District (AMI day on Monday)

Siloam Springs School District (AMI day on Monday)

University of Arkansas (closed)

Atkins School District (closed on Tuesday)

Cedarville School District (virtual learning)

County Line School District (virtual learning)

Elkins School District (AMI day on Monday)

Farmington School District (AMI day on Monday)



Gentry School District (AMI day on Monday)

Gravette School District (AMI day on Monday)

Greenland School District (virtual learning)

Lamar School District (AMI day on Monday)

Lavaca School District (virtual learning)

Van Buren School District (AMI day on Monday)

Central School District (virtual learning)

Heavener School District (virtual learning)

Howe School District (virtual learning)

Moffett School District (virtual learning)

Muldrow School District (virtual learning)

