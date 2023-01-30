Arkansas schools closing as winter weather moves through state

ARKANSAS, USA — As winter weather prepares to move into Arkansas, some schools around the Natural State are beginning to close and call off in-person classes.
Here's a list of schools that have been impacted by the incoming inclement weather:
- Arkansas Tech University (virtual classes)
- Batesville School District (early dismissal on Monday)
- Dardanelle School District (closed Tuesday)
- Dover School District (closed at 1 p.m. on Monday)
- EStem Charter Schools (AMI day on Tuesday)
- Jacksonville North Pulaski School District ( AMI day on Tuesday)
- Little Rock School District (AMI day on Tuesday)
- Pulaski County Special School District (AMI day on Tuesday)
- South Conway County School District (early dismissal Monday)
- Vilonia School District (AMI day on Tuesday)
- White Hall School District (closed on Tuesday)
- Alma School District (AMI day)
- Fort Smith School District (virtual classes)
- Huntsville School District (AMI day on Monday)
- Siloam Springs School District (AMI day on Monday)
- University of Arkansas (closed)
- Atkins School District (closed on Tuesday)
- Cedarville School District (virtual learning)
- County Line School District (virtual learning)
- Elkins School District (AMI day on Monday)
- Farmington School District (AMI day on Monday)
- Gentry School District (AMI day on Monday)
- Gravette School District (AMI day on Monday)
- Greenland School District (virtual learning)
- Lamar School District (AMI day on Monday)
- Lavaca School District (virtual learning)
- Van Buren School District (AMI day on Monday)
- Central School District (virtual learning)
- Heavener School District (virtual learning)
- Howe School District (virtual learning)
- Moffett School District (virtual learning)
- Muldrow School District (virtual learning)
You can also find the full list of closings by clicking here.
We will update this article as more school closings come in.