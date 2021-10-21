Arkansas schools take part in international earthquake safety drill

It's an international drill that raises awareness and provides education on what to do if an earthquake hits.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Schools and businesses across the state participated in the Great ShakeOut Day on Thursday, Oct. 21.

School districts are required to do earthquake drills in October and February. They can do it at any time, as long as they get them done that month.

The Principal at McDermott Elementary in Little Rock Pam Dial said they like to participate in this drill to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

"I think it makes the kids and teachers feel excited and it makes me feel excited to be part of something that's bigger than just our small school," she said.

Students at McDermott Elementary and schools around the world had their classwork interrupted on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10:21 a.m. with warnings like this blaring through the speaker: "This is an earthquake drill. At this time we need students to drop, cover and hold. Drop, cover, and hold."

This doesn't come as a shock, according to Dial, because they've taken part in the international Great ShakeOut Day for the past three years and it's something the students prepare for.

"I usually share the website with teachers and it just gives them ideas for how to explain it to kids. It also gives demonstrations of how to drop, cover and hold so that students will protect their heads and their backs," she said.

Knowing these three simple steps is vital, according to Arkansas Geological Survey Director and Geologist Scott Ausbrooks, since Arkansas is along the New Madrid Fault Line and earthquakes are an unexpected disaster.

"They're year-round, they can happen at any time, and the best way to say it is they are a non-notice event. You get no warning," he said.

Ausbrooks said the state has already had 34 earthquakes this year, which is average.

While he said only 10% of those are actually felt by people, education is key for their safety.

"If you're in California, you expect earthquakes. If you're in Arkansas, not so much, and so that's why we're so excited to be participating in this and reaching out to folks and trying to raise awareness," Ausbrooks said.