Arkansas skaters proving it's never too late to step on the ice

As the Olympics continue, countless are watching the world's most-skilled ice skaters and now an Arkansas group is proving it's never too late to step on the ice.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All week we've seen the world's best skaters take the ice, leaving many of us at home with dropped jaws and 'I can't do that's.'

But, what if we dropped our pride instead and and just started somewhere?

At 68-years-old, Anne Eden is a member of the adult skating group at the Arkansas Skatium.

"You're never too old. If it's something you have a passion about, I don't think age matters at all," Anne said.

She's not the only one. A few times throughout week, a group of skaters between 18-75 years of age come to sharpen their skills, whether it's their first time ever or first time in decades.

"I skated as a teenager for like two years, and then just missed it. So, I came back to it as an adult," Angelina Bardin, a local skater in the group said.

But don't be fooled by their age, these skaters are competitive. US Figure Skating actually has a whole section of competitions dedicated to those who might be past their Olympic prime.

One of the group's skaters is actually headed to sectionals next week and hoping to come home with a medal for the group, adding to the others that they already have.

They're out on the ice having fun, but still understanding of some of their new limitations that come with age.

"It's a little hard too when you're comparing yourself to young people on the ice, but you just have to remember, my body is not that young anymore," Bardin said.

But keeping in mind that just because not everyone is an Olympian, it doesn't mean amateur skaters can't have a little fun.

"If you're hesitant or nervous, wear elbow pads wear a crash helmet, put on knee pads, just come on out and try it," Eden said.

The ice isn't just a place for the skaters to have fun, it's also a place that many come to relieve their stress.

"This is my de-stressor. Being at the ice just makes me feel better relaxed, it just It helps me feel good.," Bardin added.