Protestors rally in Arkansas, nationwide for abortion rights

Hundreds of Arkansans gathered in front of the State Capitol in response to the leaked Supreme Court opinion that seeks to overturn Roe v. Wade.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansans were at the state capitol Saturday, bringing a large turn out in support of reproductive rights. The same thing took place on Sunday too.

One-by-one, Arkansans made their way there to the building holding signs. Although, the attendance numbers weren't as high as Saturday's, the passion remained the same.

Kay Hughes is 78-years old and said she's too old to be continually protesting for human rights, but she'll never stop.

"I'm old enough to remember before Roe v. Wade. It was a horrifying thing for a young girl to think she was pregnant, and they did take terrible risks and end up almost killing themselves," said Hughes.

Hughes and her two friends joined the dozens of individuals that gathered at the state capitol with their signs for Sunday's rally.

Community organization, Pro Choice with Heart, were the ones behind the rallies that took place around the country, including this one in Little Rock.

The community organization is demanding the Supreme Court keep safe, legal, and accessible abortions in light of the leaked draft where a majority opinion by the Supreme Court seeks to overturn Roe v Wade.

If overturned, the organization believes this will come next:

Women will not have access to healthcare at affordable clinics like Planned Parenthood, resulting in them ultimately choosing unsafe "back street" abortions.

Miscarriages will be investigated to ensure the "crime" of abortion didn't happen.

Wealthier populations will still have unfair access to abortion.

Little Rock was just one of the many cities around the country showing support for Roe v. Wade, each taking place on the same day at the same time.

It's something that's being felt around the nation, not just Arkansas.

Neighboring states have trigger laws which means if overturned, abortions would become illegal across the entire region.

"If you don't want to have an abortion, just don't have one," said Frances "Chey" Featherston. "Don't take that safe option away from the people that need it."

She said if overturned she fears what happened in the past could happen again-- people will choose unsafe practices that can harm or kill them.

She also said it's not just cis women's rights-- trans and intersex women would also be affected.

With that in mind, she's emphasizing the importance of having a choice.

"What if your choice was taken away? What if you didn't believe what you did and you were just another individual that you know had your rights taken? How would you feel? You know, or like what would your argument be then?" said Featherston.

This rally also meant a lot to parents in Arkansas. Josh Patterson is a father, attending to support his daughter Chloe.

He held a sign that read: 'I'm here to support a right to choose.'

"Really, I shouldn't have any kind of perspective on it. A man should not have any right to comment or have any kind of input on what a woman chooses to do with her body," said Patterson.



There were also mothers in attendance with their young children.

One mother in attendance said that he support for pro-choice grew even more after she had her now 1-year-old child.