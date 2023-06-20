Gov. Sanders declares emergency in Arkansas following June 17 storms

On June 20, Governor Sanders issued a state of emergency in Arkansas in response to severe storms and strong winds that impacted the state on June 17.

ARKANSAS, USA — On June 17, severe thunderstorms and strong winds hit the Natural State, which caused extensive damage across the state.

The storms damaged numerous power lines, and there was even a confirmed EF-2 tornado in Logan County. This left thousands of Arkansans without power.

As crews work to restore power, there is a need for commercial vehicles to haul heavy equipment, oversized loads, transformers, hardware, and other transmission and distribution equipment.

These emergency response vehicles will be authorized to bypass all Arkansas Department of Transportation weigh station facilities through July 17, 2023.

This authorization does not include vehicles that require permits to operate on Arkansas’ roadways and does not relieve size and weight restrictions. This declaration only applies to weigh stations and to vehicles traveling in convoys.

Additionally, all provisions of regulating statutes prescribing procedures for the conduct of the Office of State Procurement, the Arkansas Building Authority, the Office of Personnel Management, and all other state departments and agencies will be suspended.