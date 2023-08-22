Arkansas State Fair hosting job fair this weekend | What to know

The Arkansas State Fair is hosting a job fair on Saturday, August, 26. Here's what you need to know about the process.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Are you looking to work for Arkansas's largest event and bring fun to thousands of people in the state this year?

Well, now's your chance. The Arkansas State Fair is hosting a job fair on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The State Fair will have several different jobs and positions for those interested in becoming part of the festivities.

Those interested in applying can look towards filling one of the following positions:

Parking Attendant: Assist patrons in finding the best parking spots, while helping maintain safe speed limits.

Gate Operations Assistant: Greet patrons, conduct security checks, and emphasize safety at the event.

Event Staff: Monitor crowd sizes, look out for suspicious patrons and items, report suspicious behaviors.