83rd annual Arkansas State Fair returning this month

The 83rd annual Arkansas State Fair will return to the State Fairgrounds in Little Rock between October 13 - 22 for ten days of food and family fun!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 83rd annual Arkansas State Fair will return to the State Fairgrounds in Little Rock between October 13 - 22 for ten days of food, family entertainment, and fun!

Special promotions each day of the event will allow families to save on admission, rides, parking, or a combination of the three. Ticket prices can be seen below:

Adults: Advance Price ($8) / Gate Price ($12)

Seniors (Age 60+): Advance Price ($4) / Gate Price ($6)

Children (Ages 6-12): Advance Price ($4) / Gate Price ($6)

Parking: $10 / Premium Parking $20

The fair's concert series will also be back this year, including performances from Uncle Kracker and Phil Vassar! General seating is first come first served, however, guests can purchase seating for $20 in addition to their gate admission.

Musical acts will include

“Nationally speaking, fairs have always been a big deal all over the country,” said Tiffany Wilkerson, general manager. “The last few years we’ve ranked in the top 50 and we’re very proud of that.”

Wilkerson added that visitors may notice some changes with new air conditioning units on two of the buildings, enhanced security fencing around the perimeter of the grounds, and a fresh layer of gravel in some of the parking areas.

However, the biggest change will be the new curfew for anyone under the age of 18. Under the new curfew, they must be accompanied by an adult over 21. The rule will be enforced from 6 p.m. to close every night of the fair.

“Security is always a priority for us and this year we’re adding on a new youth curfew because we want to keep it to more of a family event,” Wilkerson said. “We want those families to come out whatever time of day and feel like they can enjoy themselves. We definitely will put the families first.”

Additionally, she stated that they've already met with State Police, Little Rock Police, and the county to prepare for the event.

“They’re excited that we’re enforcing it. Again, we want people to come out and know they’re going to have a good time and know there won’t be issues. And if there are issues, then we’re going to fix it. We’re going to watch this every single day,” she added.

The Arkansas State Fair opens at 11 a.m. each day, and fair patrons can enjoy free parking and free gate admission between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekdays.