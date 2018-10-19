MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTHV) - Arkansas State Police shared in a press release that officers arrested Stephanie Rogers, 48, who is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder and Solicitation to Commit Capital Murder.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division made the arrest on Oct.18, 2018.

State police reports that on Oct. 16, officials with the Monticello Police Department requested assistance from the state police's criminal investigation division regarding a case "involving information that Rogers wanted a particular individual killed."

On Oct. 18, special agents reported their findings to Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Deen, who then charged Rogers with Conspiracy to Commit Capital Murder and Solicitation to Commit Capital Murder.

