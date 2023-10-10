Arkansas State Police investigating incident along Highway 64 that left one dead, four injured

A Conway man has now been charged with a DWI and second-degree battery after an incident along Highway 64 left one person dead, and four injured.

CONWAY, Ark. — The criminal investigation of Arkansas State Police is now investigating the death of a 46-year-old Conway woman that happened along Highway 64 on October 8.

According to reports, witnesses said they saw 42-year-old Christopher Swillie driving recklessly near Hogan Lane when he hit another vehicle, which lost control and then ended up in the westbound traffic lane. He then hit a third passenger vehicle.

During the accident, the woman 'exited the truck' onto the road and was killed. Swille continued driving erratically in the eastbound lane and left the road several times.

He was later taken to Conway Regional and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, once he was released he was then taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center.

At the recommendation of the Faulkner County prosecutor, Swillie was charged with DWI (drugs) and with second-degree battery.

There were also three other people who were taken to the hospital and treated with non-life-threatening injuries.