Arkansas police investigate after woman's body found inside fire scene

Arkansas State Police are now investigating after the Mena Fire Department found a woman's body inside a burned home on Saturday afternoon.

MENA, Ark. — Mena police and fire officials have asked for help from the Arkansas State Police in investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside of a home on Saturday.

At around 1:00 p.m. the Mena Fire Department responded to a fire at 407 1st Street. Officials believed the home was unoccupied and had no utility connections, but as they attempted to put out the fire, they discovered the body of a woman inside.

According to reports, agents with the state police Criminal Investigation Division are working to determine whether or not there could be a connection between the house fire and a woman who lived in the area and had recently disappeared.

The body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death and to figure out the identity of the woman.