Man shot by Rogers police officer at substance abuse clinic dies

One man has died after he was shot by an officer at a substance abuse clinic in Rogers Monday afternoon.

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a Rogers officer was involved in an incident that resulted in the death of a man at a transitional home for men dealing with substance abuse issues.

According to ASP, the shooting took place at Souls Harbor, on N 2nd Street Monday, Feb. 21, around 2:30 p.m.

ASP says that Rogers police officers were called to Souls Harbor for an adult male "having mental health problems." When two officers arrived, ASP say a man was between two buildings armed and charged at one of the officers, who then shot the man.

54-year-old David Liles, the person who ASP say was shot by a Rogers police officer, was taken to Mercy Hospital after the responding officers rendered aid. He later died due to injuries sustained in the shooting, according to ASP.

The identity of the officer who shot and killed Liles has yet to be released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates to this story.

