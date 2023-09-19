Former Arkansas trooper uses PIT maneuver on wrong vehicle during high-speed chase

An Arkansas State Trooper retired after an investigation into using the PIT maneuver on the wrong car while in a high-speed chase on I-40.

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — A state trooper has retired after an internal review began after he performed a PIT maneuver on the wrong vehicle during a high-speed chase, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) said that troopers on Sept. 10 were chasing two vehicles down I-40 in St. Francis County while traveling over 100 miles per hour.

During the chase, a trooper mistakenly performed a PIT maneuver on a vehicle that wasn't involved in the pursuit.

Police explained that the vehicle being pursued and the vehicle that was accidentally stopped were both white four-door sedans.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were injured and they both declined medical treatment, according to reports.

Since the incident, Cpl. Thomas Hubbard who was involved in the chase, submitted a retirement letter to ASP after they began an internal review.