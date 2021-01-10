Arkansas stores see toy shortage as parents begin Christmas shopping

Kelsi Evans owns Tantrums Children’s Boutique, specializing in toys, accessories, books, and clothing. Right now, she's preparing for a challenging holiday shopping season.



"So the biggest problem right now is just shipping,” said Evans.



Local economists said toy shelves are expected to look a little less full this year, and it's all due to the ongoing saga of the worldwide supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.



"Presently, the focus is on container ships. This is the time of year when all the Christmas goodies are coming into the ports in both California and New York, and right now there are dozens of those ships waiting outside those ports waiting to be unloaded,” said Dr. Michael Pakko, local economist.



The shortage doesn't impact any particular toy item, it's all things, even clothing and accessories.



"It's totally out of my comfort zone, I usually encourage people that I can reorder it, but these days I can't,” said Evans.



This means you may not be able to find what you want and may have to settle for something different, especially the closer we get to the holidays.