Arkansas Symphony Orchestra holding free outdoor concerts in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra announced they are ending the 20-21 season with three free outdoor concerts around the Little Rock area on May 26th, 27th, and 28th.

The concerts will feature the Rockefeller String Quartet, the ASO Brass Quintet and the Quapaw String Quartet, respectively.

"We couldn't think of a better way to close this unusual but rewarding season than with three free outdoor Pop-Up concerts as a thank you to the community that supported us through this past year," Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Christina Littlejohn said.

People who plan on attending are encouraged to bring their own seating, and masks and social distancing will be required.

The concert on Wednesday, May 26 will be the Rockefeller String Quartet. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m at the Bernice Gardens

On Thursday, May 27, the ASO Brass Quintet will hold a concert at the Argent Plaza at 7 p.m.