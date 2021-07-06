Arkansas Tech wiping out nearly $2 million in student debt

Arkansas Tech University has announced they are retiring $1.73 million in student debt using American Rescue Plan funds.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark — Arkansas Tech University (ATU) announced Thursday (Aug. 12) that they are wiping out nearly $2 million in student debt.

ATU will be investing $1.73 million of its institutional American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government to retire debts owed to the university by students.

The retirement of student debt will apply to eligible students who enrolled from spring 2020 through the end of the spring 2021 semester.

A total of 1,671 students and former students will be retired from debt. Those students will be contacted by Arkansas Tech representatives.