Arkansas Travelers launch youth foundation, giving scholarships and grants to community

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas Travelers have been around for countless years, fostering a love for baseball in the Natural State.

Now, they are looking to take it a step further by helping kids reach their dreams in sports.

Lance Restum has worked with the Travelers for 17 years. He's now taking on a new roll in the organization, helping the community as the executive director for the Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation .

It's the brain child of President Russ Meeks, and the foundation will give grants and scholarships to kids and baseball teams in Arkansas.

"What we are looking to do is find youth and little leagues and softball teams that need help, that are maybe looking for field renovations or equipment. The goal being to support youth at all ages," said Restum.

This foundation will reach everyone, from the smallest of little leaguers to college students.

"We have great talent here in this state. Not just in sports, but in management too and we're looking for ways to foster that talent. To inspire kids to play sports, to pursue careers in sports management, and executives in sports and keep that talent here local," said Restum.