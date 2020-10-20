Arkansas's unemployment rate drops one-tenth of percentage point in September

The unemployment rate in Arkansas dropped from 7.4% in August to 7.3% in September.

The unemployment rate in Arkansas declined from 7.4% in August to 7.3% in September, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Arkansas's unemployment rate decrease one-tenth of a percentage point in September," said BLS Programs Operations Manager Susan Price. "Employment and unemployment both declined slightly, as Arkansans continue to move in and out of the labor force."

According to the data, the state's civilian labor force decreased 7,717 as a result of "5,391 fewer employed and 2,326 fewer unemployed."

In September 2019, the unemployment rate in Arkansas was at 3.6%.