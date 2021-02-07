Arkansas university athletic departments react to NCAA change

Thursday marked the first day NCAA student-athletes could profit off of their name, image, and likeness.

"I would expect really all of our athletic programs will have someone signing really soon with someone," Teague, Athletic Director at the University of Central Arkansas, said. "We're proud of what we've done here in our state, and we're proud of our sister institutions."

So what actually changes? There's four key points.

The most important is that student-athletes can profit off of their NIL, but they can also hire an agent to do that.

Student-athletes have to report what they do to their schools, and they have to follow any existing NIL laws in their states.

That last part is important, because Arkansas passed an NIL law earlier this year.

"We want student-athletes to come to Arkansas, and UCE and Arkansas State and we want them to come to Arkansas and feel like they're valued and welcome here," Senator Bart Hester, cosponsor of Arkansas' NIL bill, said.

As far as the student-athletes go, they should take this opportunity and run with it, Former Razorback softball alum Sydney Parr Lee said.

"I wish I could've benefitted from it, it would have been awesome," Parr Lee said. "After college, this is only going to help set you up for life after school, and the sky's the limit."

There are concerns though. How do you make sure things stay even and fair, even between players on the same team?

"This is a good thing for our students and our student-athletes, and I hope it's as fair and equitable as possible," Teague said. "I'm sure there's going to be some animosity among teams where some get some deals and some don't."

And even though she just missed her chance, Parr Lee has some advice for those still able to take advantage of the changes.