Veteran asks for considerate July Fourth celebrations

Fireworks are a big part of Fourth of July celebrations, but one veteran explains how they can bring up traumatic memories from the past.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Independence Day is a day that is celebrated all across the country and for many of those celebrations, fireworks are involved.

Mark Diggs is a Veteran in Central Arkansas who served in the Army for four years.

“I’m a Combat Veteran from Vietnam,” said Diggs.

After serving, Diggs began advocating for veterans. He’s been part of several organizations, and right now he’s the President of the Arkansas Veterans Coalition.

“There are people that never got wounded, there are separate physical scars, but there's also emotional scars,” he said.



He also explained that PTSD is something that many veterans live with.

“Some of us compartmentalize that very well and deal with it and high functioning PTSD and it does not show up in ways or affect the way we deal with people or business or our employment,” explained Diggs.

He also said there are certain things that can bring up traumatic memories from the past.

“It can be a smell, it can be a movie, it can be a sound,” said Diggs.



He said there's one sound that can do that— and it's the one that comes from fireworks.

“I’ve gotten kind of used to it, but when I first came back from Vietnam, it was in July and I’m telling you, for two weeks, I probably didn't sleep because of all of the fireworks going on,” he said.



With fireworks expected this Independence Day, he wants people to be considerate.

“If you're going to do fireworks, be cognizant of being a good neighbor, and do it in a way whether it's a veteran or not a veteran be considerate,” Diggs explained.

For his fellow veterans who have been dealing with PTSD, he encourages them to get help.

“Get with other veterans, that's why you have veteran service organizations, that's why you have an organization that like I belong to, and we reach out to veterans, veterans, help veterans,” he described.

He also encourages others to find a way to help, even if it’s just offering an ear to listen.

“Go talk to them, a lot of times they'll open up to you,” said Diggs.