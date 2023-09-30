New name added to Arkansas Veteran memorial wall

After one Marine gave up his life years ago to fight for his country— he was recognized on Saturday by having his name added to the Arkansas Vietnam Veterans Wall.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — They say history has a way of repeating itself.

About 54 years ago we recognized Corporal John Edward Hazelwood for giving his life for his country— now several decades later he's being recognized once again for the legacy he left behind.

"His dynamic leadership and determined actions inspired all who observed him and were instrumental and [to] the accomplishment of this unit's mission," Maj. Keith Dover, retired United States Army said.

The name of Corporal John Edward Hazelwood from Prescott, Arkansas was finally unveiled on the Arkansas Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall after he was killed in action in South Vietnam during "Operation Allen Brook" on May 28, 1968.

"By his extraordinary courage, bold initiative, and selfless devotion to duty, Corporal Hazelwood upheld the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service," Dover exclaimed.

Family and friends worked tirelessly to make Saturday's ceremony as amazing as possible possible. They honored Hazelwood through song, with flowers, and even with gestures of respect to pay homage to the one who gave his very life.

"Throughout the ensuing battle, he moved from one man to another, offering words of encouragement and directing accurate fire at enemy positions until he was mortally wounded," Dover explained.

When he passed away, Hazelwood left behind his late wife Shirley Engle and at the time, his 6-month-old baby named Todd Engle.

"That was a terrible, brutal war and I feel so sorry, that it's gonna leave everybody with with scars," Shirley Elizabeth Engle said.

Since Todd was only six months old and not able to meet his father, he only knew him through the stories and memories that people have shared. However, he still considers himself a very lucky person to have been Hazelwood's son.

"Very proud, very proud, especially to see his name here on the memorial. It was a great honor to be here," Todd said.

Dover said Hazelwood exposed himself to hostile fire as he ran 35 meters to the nearest tank and directed fire towards the enemy, and how his bravery provided relief to those he gave his very life for as they honor and commemorate his sacrifice.

To conclude Saturday's ceremony Hazelwood was recognized by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and received a silver star and purple heart for his service to our country.