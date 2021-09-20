Arkansas veteran trying to rescue two young men from the Taliban

Alane Garlisi met the boys 10 years ago in Afghanistan as a flight nurse in the Air Force. Now, she is trying to bring them to America to escape Taliban rule.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Families are still trying to get out of Afghanistan after the US left the country, ending a 20-year war and leading to the complete takeover of the Taliban.

Alane Garlisi, an Arkansas woman and a retired Lieutenant Colonel flight nurse in the Air Force, is trying to save one family— two men she considers her sons.

Almost 10 years ago, she was in Afghanistan where she met the boys who are now men. They became her family away from home.

"When I wasn't flying, there was a school on base. It was something the Army started it was called Operation The Cat and the Hat," said Garlisi.

The school was a way to teach English as a second language for kids in the Bagram village. Alane was one of those who helped with the lessons and on her first day, she met a boy who would forever change her life.

"I went to the boys' class and my first boy, came up to me and stuck his hand out to shake my hand and says, 'I'm pleased to meet you.' It made me just so cheerful and happy," said Garlisi.

Alane grew to love that boy and his cousin. She spent five months in the village teaching them English before she was re-deployed to Hawaii.

She continued to send letters to them for the next year until they graduated from school. Then, she lost contact with them.

"I was very saddened by this, and I would pray to God. My goal was to see them, and throughout all these years I thought, 'How am I going to find them?'" said Garlisi.

Until a month ago when she got a Facebook message. It was one of the boys from Afghanistan she never forgot. He sent her the letters that she had sent all those years ago.

Now, she's trying to help them come to America, to the safety and protection they have grown up around.

"It's just very sad. They have never lived under Taliban rule. They are 20 and 21. So, all they know is with the United States there and the Allies there," said Garlisi.

Alane tells us the men are currently in hiding from the Taliban. She has reached out to our US senators and she is working with the state department to bring them to America.