Arkansas veterinarians share some holiday safety tips for your pet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the holiday season continues, pet stores are stocking up on seasonal items. But that begs the question, are all treats good for your pup?

It's a busy time of the year for Dr. Brooke O'Bryan, a Bowman Road Associate Veterinarian, who answers questions from what treats are safe to the food that people mix-up.

"There's kind of an uptick this time of year just because, you know, people want to make their pet their own little Thanksgiving plate," she said.

And while Dr. O'Bryan advises against feeding your pets most human food, there are also some treats in pet stores owners should be wary of.

And while most holiday dyes or treat shapes should be fine, Dr. O'Bryan has some advice on what to look out for. "If sugar is one of the first three ingredients, I would say maybe not.. if it's like one of those really, like, kind of chewy gummy type treats, I would avoid that," Dr. O'Bryan said.

She also urges discretion when choosing which dog toys to put under the tree this year. This includes being mindful of how rough your dog plays and always supervising them during chew time.

"Squeakers are definitely things they like to rip out and swallow," she said.