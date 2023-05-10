Arkansas woman claims $510K lottery prize | Check out the winning numbers

Three people claimed big prizes Thursday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center, including a woman that won $510,000.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Three people claimed big prizes Thursday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center, including a woman that won $510,000.

The woman, who is from Lamar, took home the over $500,000 jackpot while playing the Natural State Jackpot. Her earnings are the second largest won in the history of the game.

She chose to remain anonymous after buying the winning ticket from a Murphy USA on Market Street in Clarksville as part of the Oct. 3 drawing.

Her winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 28, and 31, drawing inspiration from her husband's and children's birthdates to select the numbers.

Alongside the previously mentioned anonymous winner, two other Arkansans also took home big prizes.

The first was Eric C., who is from Quitman. He took home $30,000 after purchasing the Quick Pick ticket from a Thunderbird Mobile in Greenbrier.

Lastly, Larry S. of Yellville also won $10,000 from a Quick Pick play that he purchased White Oak MoArk in Yellville.