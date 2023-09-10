'Hopping up and down' | Arkansas woman wins $100K from lottery ticket

An Arkansas woman is walking home with an additional $100,000 after claiming her prize from a Quick Pick ticket that she purchased.

Billie Mooney of Waldo claimed the $100,000 Powerball prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center in Little Rock.

She claimed the prize after purchasing the winning ticket from an E-Z Mart in Waldo as part of the Oct. 4 drawing.

Mooney was named a winner after matching the numbers, which were 9, 35, 54, 63 and 64, with the Powerball being 1.

She initially won $50,000 but was able to double her winnings by including the Power Play option for an additional dollar.

Mooney said that she was unaware she had a winning ticket until she visited that same E-Z Mart the following morning after the drawing.

“I go in to get my morning drink, and the two cashiers are just excited, hopping up and down,” she said. “One lady has the winning numbers in her hand, and the other says, have you checked your numbers yet? Someone from our store has won!’”