Arkansas woman wins $25K from $2 lottery ticket

An Arkansas woman is going home $25,000 richer after hitting big on the Jackpocket app. Now, she has her sights set on the current $2.62 million LOTTO jackpot.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas woman is going home $25,000 richer after she claimed her prize from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock.

Dina Jeffries, who's from Lowell, Arkansas, traveled all the way to Little Rock where she claimed the prize on Wednesday.

She said that she purchased the winning ticket online through the Jackpocket app, matching all five numbers plus a bonus number that was present during the April 8 drawing.

Jeffries has now become the fifth Arkansan to win $25,000 while playing the LOTTO, sharing her excitement that the money is staying in the state.

"I just love the idea that it's in Arkansas," she said.

Jeffries plays Jackpocket weekly and mentioned despite her winnings, she plans to continue playing in hopes of hitting on the current $2.62 million LOTTO jackpot.

"I am most definitely continuing to play with hopes of hitting the big jackpot. Everything would be paid off. We would travel and my husband would retire," Jeffries said.

The next drawing is set to take place on Saturday, April 22 at 9 p.m., with tickets only costing $2 per play. These tickets can be purchased either online or at any lottery retailers.

