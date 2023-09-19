x
Police arrest man in Bryant on multiple child sexual abuse charges

A registered sex offender residing in Bryant was charged with 1,250 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing sexually explicit material involving a child.

BRYANT, Ark — On September 18, a registered sex offender residing in the city of Bryant was taken in custody and charged with 1,250 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce and Bryant Police Department arrested Mr. Richard Jason Wilson after identifying him as a suspect in an investigation involving the possession of child sexual abuse material.

Detectives worked closely to bring Mr. Wilson to justice. 

Credit: KTHV

