Little Rock police make arrest in homicide on Kanis Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide that happened at the Extended Stay America West Little Rock (10800 Kanis Road) on September 13.
According to reports, 32-year-old Brandon Jones was arrested and charged with capital murder for the shooting of 30-year-old Jonathan Foster that happened just after 6:00 p.m.
Foster was quickly taken to a local hospital where he later died.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.