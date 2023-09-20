x
Little Rock police make arrest in homicide on Kanis Road

Little Rock police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened at the Extended Stay America West Little Rock on September 13.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide that happened at the Extended Stay America West Little Rock (10800 Kanis Road) on September 13.

According to reports, 32-year-old Brandon Jones was arrested and charged with capital murder for the shooting of 30-year-old Jonathan Foster that happened just after 6:00 p.m.

Foster was quickly taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

