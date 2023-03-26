Man arrested after attempting to throw contraband over detention center fence in Jefferson County, accomplice still at large

Moore was captured on video walking towards the outside fence of DBDC and is seen tossing a large nylon Igloo cooler bag over the fence which got stuck on the top.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A man accused of trying to throw drugs, cellphones, and tools onto the grounds of the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Adult Detention Center (DBDC) has been arrested. His female accomplice has yet to be found.

Oliver Moore, 36, of Pine Bluff is being charged with: ,Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver, Class Y Felony punishable by a minimum sentence of ten years and Class B Felony punishable by a minimum sentence of five years.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says they were alerted to suspicious activity outside DBDC. When investigating, they found Moore, driven by 38-year-old Catrlia Lashun Sanders-Heard, was nearby the DBDC in a black GMC Yukon.

Moore was captured on video walking towards the outside fence of DBDC and is seen tossing a large nylon Igloo cooler bag over the fence which got stuck on the razor wire on the top of the fence. Moore and Heard then immediately fled the area.

When officials examined the cooler, large amounts of contraband were found. These items included:

Approx. 9.6 oz of marijuana,

Ecstasy

Approx. 15.1 oz of synthetic marijuana

Approx. 285g of suspected marijuana gummies

11 cigarette lighters

Cigar wraps

TOP rolling paper

A screwdriver

Multi-tool

Super glue

Electrical tape

14 mobile smartphones with power charging cords.

Moore was arrested shortly after and transported to DBDC, where he will remain until his first appearance in court. Meanwhile, Heard is still at-large and JCSO is asking for the public's assistance in finding her.

"The interception of this contraband is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and its detention staff. He also praised the vigilance of the deputies, detention staff, and dispatchers for their quick response and action in preventing the contraband from entering the detention center," said Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jr. "Contraband of any kind is a serious threat to the safety and security of our detention center as well as detainees. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that our detention centers remain free of illegal contraband."

The JCSO are still investigating this incident and more details will be released when they are available.

Anyone with information on Heard's whereabouts is urged to call the 24/7 non-emergency number at 870-541-5300 or directly to the Criminal Investigation Division of the JCSO at 870-541-5496 Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tips can be submitted anonymously through email at tips@jeffcoso.org, on Facebook, or on Twitter @JeffCtySO.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device