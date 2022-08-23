Artemis mission to the moon and beyond: A new day is dawning for NASA's next giant leap

NASA said a successful mission will demonstrate its capability to "extend human existence to the moon and beyond."

HOUSTON — Everything old is new again at NASA as they prepare to launch the unmanned Orion spacecraft to the moon. The first in a series of missions, NASA said the Artemis 1 mission will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration.

It's a critical test drive, of sorts, to check out Orion's systems in a spaceflight environment and how it performs on its re-entry, splashdown and recovery. NASA said a successful mission will demonstrate its capability to "extend human existence to the moon and beyond."

"When we think about Artemis, we focus a lot on the moon," said chief astronaut Reid Wiseman. "But I just want everybody in this room and everybody watching to remember our sights are not set on the Moon. Our sights are set clearly on Mars."

Artemis 1 launch details

Launch date: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:33 a.m. Central time

Mission duration: 42 days, 3 hours, 20 minutes

Total distance traveled: 1.3 miIlion miles

Re-entry speed: 24,500 mph (Mach 32)

Splashdown: Oct. 10, 2022

Next Monday, Orion will launch on board the "most powerful rocket in the world and fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown," according to NASA. The SLS rocket will produce 8.8 million pounds of thrust during liftoff as it launches the nearly six-million-pounds Orion to orbit.

"Our teams have been working extremely hard for a very, very long time to get to this point and this is very special and we’re extremely excited,” said Artemis I flight director Rick LaBrode.

Unlike the Apollo missions to the moon in the late 60s and 70s, Orion will travel thousands of miles beyond the moon during the four to six-week mission.

“This is a mission that truly will do what hasn’t been done and learn what isn’t known,” said Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission manager at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “It will blaze a trail that people will follow on the next Orion flight, pushing the edges of the envelope to prepare for that mission.”

To the moon and back

As Orion continues on its path from Earth orbit to the moon, it will be propelled by a service module provided by the European Space Agency. On future missions, the module will provide housing, air and water for astronauts.

To talk with mission control in Houston, Orion will communicate through the Deep Space Network.

The outbound trip to the moon will take several days. During this period, it will collect data and allow mission controllers to assess its performance.

After four to six weeks and a total distance traveled exceeding 1.3 million miles, the mission will end with a test of Orion’s capability to return safely to the Earth.

The spacecraft will splash down off the coast of Baja, California. Divers from the U.S. Navy and operations teams from NASA will approach in small boats from a recovery ship. The divers will inspect the spacecraft for hazards and hook up tow lines, and then engineers will tow the capsule into the recovery ship for its journey home.

Later this month, @NASA will launch Artemis I—the first in a series of missions that will return American astronauts to the Moon, including the first woman and person of color. We have incredible opportunities in space. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 20, 2022

What's next?

The second flight of Artemis will carry a crew on a different trajectory and test Orion’s critical systems with astronauts aboard.

Future exploration missions with crew aboard Orion will assemble and dock with a Gateway. NASA and its partners will use the gateway for deep-space operations "to extend human exploration farther into the solar system than ever before."

With the Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the moon with plans to eventually establish the first long-term presence on the moon.

With the experience and knowledge they gain from lunar exploration, NASA said it will be ready to take the next giant leap by sending the first astronauts to Mars.