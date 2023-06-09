Artists wanted to design 'monument to unborn children' for Arkansas State Capitol grounds

The Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission is seeking talented artists to design a 'monument to unborn children' at the Arkansas State Capitol.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As part of the 2023 Legislative Session, Act 310 authorizes the Secretary of State to place a 'monument to the unborn' on the grounds of the State Capitol to commemorate those aborted during the era of Roe v. Wade.

The Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission is seeking artists to design the monument with input from various pro-life groups in Arkansas. The Secretary of State will have the final approval of the design and artist prior to its construction.

Any interested artists and designers can submit their designs to Michael Harry at 500 Woodlane Ave., Ste. 256, Little Rock, AR 72201, or you can reach out via email to michael.harry@sos.arkansas.gov.