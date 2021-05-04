Arvest Bank kicks off 11th annual Million Meals campaign

The Million Meals campaign's goal is to provide at least one million meals to people who are in need and helps over 90 local organizations.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, April 5, Arvest Bank kicked off the 11th annual Million Meals campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to provide at least one million meals to people who are in need and help over 90 local organizations.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Arkansas is ranked as the 7th most food-insecure state in America.

Residents in Arkansas can support the campaign through monetary donations at their local Arvest Bank, through the Arvest Bank app, or by calling (866) 952-9523. The Arkansas Food Bank will also take monetary donations in Little Rock.

Although Arvest Bank is not accepting food donations at the branch locations, people can still donate food at the bank's food partner locations. For more information, click here.

“We all witnessed the increase in food insecurity and food accessibility during the past year and so much of that additional need continues today,” said Jim Cargill, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in Central, Northeast and Southwest Arkansas. “Our community always pulls together to help this initiative be successful for our local food partners, and we are counting on that support again this year to help us reduce hunger. We are grateful for every donation because every single dollar puts food on the table for an individual or family in need.”