LRSD could gain more autonomy from state after six years of state control

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been more than six years since the Little Rock School District had a say-so in what it could do.

"It goes back to January 28th of 2015," Vicki Hatter, president of Little Rock School District's School Board, said.

"Right when our district was taken over, because less than 15% of our district was under what's labeled as having 'failing schools,' which was six schools," Hatter said.

Because of that, the district was put under the state's toughest restrictions – Level 5, which is the most restrictive out of the four remaining levels.

"So obviously we're at a Level 5, which means that the state is able to come in and take over," Hatter said.

But that could change soon. A hearing scheduled for July 8th is set to discuss the possibility of giving LRSD more freedom.

"I am hopeful. I'm expecting it to drop from a level 5. For those guardrails to be removed," Hatter said. "We have heard that is the way things are going."

That recommendation for more autonomy comes from the state.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), said in part, "the division concluded that the district met the criteria to exit Level 5 - Intensive support. For this reason, the division respectfully requests that the State Board remove the district from the Level 5 - Intensive support, place the district in Level 4 - Direct support for a period of one year."

As far as what changes if the district moves down a level, there's three major parts.

"The thing that changes is hiring and firing of the Superintendent," Hatter said. "We weren't able to recognize the teacher's union and then go into any new legal cases."

As a parent herself, Hatter said she understands that it's natural to want to know every detail of what is changing.

But, she said much of this is policy changes. They'll keep being educators – only this time with a little more control.