NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lots of parents are taking advantage of Arkansas's Tax-Free Holiday weekend! Shoppers were out all day Saturday at McCain Mall, stocking up and saving ahead of the new school year.

A crowded parking lot, long lines and sales signs. This combination can only mean one thing.

Lavondalyn Peterson was one of many shopping at McCain Mall to get everything her daughter needed to start the school year.

"Of course we are enjoying the tax-free," she said.

A shopping extravaganza, Arkansas's Tax-Free Holiday weekend had customers like Peterson buzzing about all the savings.

"We are going to buy, buy, buy because it's really a lot of sales and a lot of good deals," she said.

Shoppers getting clothes, shoes, backpacks, and more tax-free.

Veena Morrison, JCPenney General Manager, said all of the steals and deals are coming at a perfect time.

"It's amazing savings for families as they get ready and get their kids ready. Teachers getting ready for back to school," she said.

On top of the tax-free discounts, McCain Mall had four pages full of additional savings for shoppers to enjoy.

Morrison said this makes the shopping experience even better.

"Really exciting to be able to make that dollar stretch for families. Get more uniforms, more backpacks, more shoes. All the basics that they need," she said.

It's all under one roof, too. A quick swipe of the credit card checks off everything on the back to school list.

Peterson said the convenience makes shopping easier.

"I can get everything I need here from her clothes, to her shoes, to her underwear, backpacks, hair supplies; everything she needs so we don't have to run all over town," she said.

All the savings and the fun atmosphere takes the stress out of back to school shopping for families.

Morrison said preparing for this shopping holiday is always exciting.

"Everyone looks forward to having the crowd here and helping them find everything they need for back to school," she said.

McCain Mall also has extended hours this weekend. It will open up at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Sunday.