AUSTIN, Ark. — The city of Austin, Arkansas found a new way to take care of some residents.

It put on a benefit auction for a family whose two-year-old son is battling cancer.

Gus Britton, or as the community likes to call him, "Augustus the Warrior," was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma on June 14, but he has the entire city of Austin as an army behind him.

On Wednesday, they came together to show their support.

The benefit was held at Austin City Hall, and had everything from a silent auction to a live auction to a bake sale.

All of the proceeds from the event will go straight to the Britton family.

Businesses in Austin, Cabot, Sherwood, and beyond donated more than 200 silent auction items.

Bernie Chamberlain, Austin's Mayor, was the one who came up with the idea and everyone from the police department to the fire department and more helped her make it happen.

Gus' mother, Kayla, said she was overwhelmed by the emotion of the day.

"We were just floored that everyone wanted to rally around Gus and set up this auction for him and for our family," said Kayla Britton. "I can't even say how much it means, it just, I'm at a loss for words because it means a lot to us, so they've really just completely welcomed us and wrapped their arms around us and stood for us when we can't stand for ourselves, so it's been pretty amazing."

The mayor said it was too soon to tell how much they had raised, but early on in the afternoon, they were already well over $2,500.

Gus' mom said that even though he has a long journey ahead of him, he is still the exact same goofy, energetic, and bossy kid who knows he is cute and can get whatever he wants.