CABOT, Ark. — Another cyclist hit during a hit-and-run in Cabot is leaving the cycling community to beg for drivers to pass with care.

"Just a shock. I looked back and I saw him so close and yelled and I waved and then there's just a realization that he's not going to turn,' Jason Hill said.

Jason Hill is left dealing with injuries two days after he was hit while riding his bike.

"Ended up fracturing one of my vertebrae and getting some pretty good road rash," Hill said.

Hill was training for an upcoming half iron-man on Mount Tabor Road when a driver came up from behind, struck his back wheel, and kept driving.

"I was able to get up and realize I was relatively okay, and I yelled and waved at him to stop and he just kept going," Hill said.

Another driver witnessed the crash and was able to get the license plate number of the driver.

"He was arrested and charged with fleeing the scene of an accident and overtaking a bicycle," Hill said.

But, Hill said he is one of the lucky ones. Last week, Sherwood cyclist John Mundell was also hit while riding his bike, but died four days later. Police are still looking for the driver.

"Unfortunately, [bicycle crashes] are too common and they're growing," Jodi Morris said.

Jodi Morris with the Bicycle Advocacy of Central Arkansas says drivers need to give cyclists at least three feet of space when passing.

"If you don't obey that law and are caught, it would be a hundred dollar fine if the cyclist is injured, but not killed. If they are killed, it's a $1,000 fine," Morris said.

Hill said he wishes drivers would be more respectful towards people on bikes.

"I just want people to realize we're people. I have a wife. I have three kids. I'm not just a cyclist in your way, I'm a human being," he said.