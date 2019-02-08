PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff residents are questioning their safety after the escape of two inmates who, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff, could have escaped between midnight on Monday and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The two inmates have now been captured, but many people in the surrounding cities are concerned about the apparent lack of security of the detention center.

Most residents of Pine Bluff said that knowing someone could get out of the Jefferson County Detention Center is unnerving, while a few others said this is a rare incident and aren’t concerned at all.

RELATED: Remaining escaped inmate found waving hands, surrendering to police

However, everyone agreed that this should be a learning experience.

Keidrick Smith works just under three miles from the Jefferson County Detention Center, where two federal prisoners escaped.

“Initially hearing that someone escaped from county jail can be a bit nerve-wracking thinking that, you know, all the people that’s walking around here. And we’ve had different things happen and you might think somebody might try to take somebody’s car trying to get away. It can be scary," Smith said.

He hopes the county will do something to beef up security and keep people outside the jail's walls safe.

“Prevent it from happening again because if somebody breaks out of jail they’ll be on the run. They’re going to do anything they can to get away and that’s going to create an unsafe environment.”

David Maddox, a business owner just a few doors down from Smith, said he isn’t very concerned about security at the detention center.

"Naturally, you know, as a business owner we are concerned but we have a lot of confidence in our sheriff’s department and our law enforcement,” Maddox said.

He does agree though that this isn’t an incident that should be repeated.

RELATED: U.S. Marshals capture white supremacist escapee in Dover

“Hopefully, with this experience, they can reevaluate so this won’t happen again.”

Maddox has been in business in the area for over 20 years and hopes people can feel safe.

“It’s just one of those things where if we get complacent, you know, things like this happen. But I’ve been here a long time and we’re pretty confident that they’ll get everything worked out.”

The Jefferson County Quorum Court said they haven't discussed funding the jail after recent incidents, but anticipate it will be an agenda item at their August 12th meeting.