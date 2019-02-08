CARTHAGE, Arkansas — People in Carthage are left to depend on donations for their daily supply of water after their faucets went dry Thursday.

Stacks of water bottles replace firetrucks at the Carthage Fire Department as the community works to collect the much needed supplies.

"We do need everybody working together as one. That's the only way we going to make it through this situation," Jewl Dawn.

It is a situation that lifelong resident Jewl Dawn did not see coming.

"Everything is shut off and we know it's not coming on in two days like it usually is," she said.

Dawn is one of over 400 who woke up with absolutely no water Thursday, and they have no idea when the water will be back. Officials say it could be three to four months before their faucets are up and running again.

"We going to be doing the best that we can at home because we don't have the money to move out of town," Dawn said.

City councilman James Smith said the main water well in town dried up and collapsed. It was built in the 1960s.

"We been hanging on by a thread already with the water system. We knew years back that we'd have to replace it sooner or later," Smith said.

Smith said the town does not have enough funds to fix it. The entire system needs to be replaced, which could take months.

"We got FEMA coming in, helping us out. We had Walmart donate 118 crates of water," Smith said. "We waiting on the governor to sign off on a state of emergency so we can get some help."

In the meantime, people are left to depend on donations to get their daily supply of water. Water tanks have been parked in the middle of town for people to fill up.

"We need the water. The water is really putting a damper on everything. We can't do anything if we don't have water," Dawn said.

If you would like to make a donation to help the people of Carthage out, they need water, hand sanitizer, and wipes. You can send them to the Carthage Fire Department or Carthage City Hall.