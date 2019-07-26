Two years after Equifax had a massive data breach that exposed sensitive information of about half of the U.S. population, the credit reporting service is planning on paying back everyone affected.

Equifax plans to pay at least 700 million dollars to settle lawsuits over the 2017 data breach that leaked private information of many, like social security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and more.

THV11 breaks down the steps on what to do now if you were affected.

Equifax is a medium that checks credit, so if you have a credit card, or did in 2017, you'll want to keep reading.

The first step is to check with Equifax to see if your information was exposed. They have a secure website, that has a lock in the top corner, so you know its safe.

All you have to do is type in your last name and the last six digits of your social security number. After that, the website will let you know whether you're in the clear or if you need to move onto the next step.

If you were affected, you have to file a claim with the FTC. The easiest way to do this is online through the Equifax Data Breach Settlement Website. You'll be asked to give some basic information about yourself and then, the choice is all yours.

You can choose whether you want $125 or free credit monitoring for up to 10 years. The $125 can come either as a check or debit card.

According to the FTC, you can also file a claim for any money and time spent checking or recovering from identity theft and Equifax can provide you up to $20,000 in reimbursements.

On top of filing a claim, you are also qualified for a free credit report once a year.

According to the FTC, Equifax cannot send benefits out until the court gives permission, so it will be January 23, 2020 at the earliest that you could receive your money.

The deadline to file a claim is January 22, 2020.