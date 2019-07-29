LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock first broke ground on the Kanis Road widening project on Monday, October 15, 2018.

The $13 million dollar construction project is currently being completed in phases.

On Monday, there were updates to the project.

The intersection of Embassy Suites Drive and Kanis was closed.

Several cars had to turn around and take a detour, not knowing about the road closure.

Even though that might have caused some frustrations, the project manager on site and business owners are all on board.

Kanis Road in West Little Rock extends for miles surrounded by business after business.

RELATED: Repairs on I-430 in LR, nightly lane closures starting Sunday, July 28th

In May of 2013, the Little Rock Board of Directors approved funding for the design of the Kanis Road expansion.

The goal of the project is to widen Kanis Road.

A road that Rodrigo Ruiz, Manager of All-Star Martial Arts which is right off Bowman Road, said is congested.

"It's always very hard to get in and out of," said Ruiz.

The first phase is still being completed from Shackleford to the west of Embassy Drive.

The next phases will include Embassy Drive to Bowman Road and Bowman Road to Gamble.

Destiny Moran works at AR Cannabis, located on Bowman Road, and she said she is optimistic about the expansion.

"Hopefully it will make navigation easier, it will cut down on traffic jams and it will just bring in more customers and more patients for this area who will be able to have better access to it," she said.

The word "traffic" being the main topic for businesses. Ruiz said it is the worst around the time people are heading home from work.

"Sometimes about five-thirty to six it gets really congested there," he said.

The contractor for this project is Burkhalter Technologies of North Little Rock.

RELATED: Deadly Sherwood cyclist hit-and-run prompts driver awareness

RJ Hardesty, the project manager, said they are almost halfway through.

He said the deadline for this project is mid-December and they are hoping to be done before then.

Hardesty believes this is a project that should've been done a while ago.

Moran said businesses in the area are just hoping this will resolve the traffic flow issues.

"We are all just hoping that all the process that they are doing, all of this construction is just going to pay out in the end once it's done and it will help the businesses in this area," she said.

Hardesty said Embassy Suites Drive at Kanis Road will be closed for the next two months, but no other roads are closed at this time.