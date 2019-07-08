LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lots of people are trying to find answers that could lead to the prevention of mass shootings like the ones we saw over the weekend.

One of the points of contention, as it has been after most shootings, is gun control.

Gun control advocates met in the Hillcrest to talk about the actions they want to take.

Expanded background checks, a ban on assault weapons, and limits to the capacity of magazines have been the most common ideas floated by gun control advocates, including those with Mom's Demand Action.

It's a grassroots group with chapters all over the country, including several around Arkansas.

The Little Rock chapter was already planning to have its monthly meeting tonight, but after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, they moved it to Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church to have a bigger venue.

They held a moment of silence and are talking about plans to contact Arkansas's senators.

They want the Senate to vote on a bill that already passed the House that would expand background checks.

They say polls show that nearly 90 percent of Americans support requiring background checks for an increased number of gun sales.

